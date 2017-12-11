New business means hundreds of new jobs coming to Gardner - KCTV5

New business means hundreds of new jobs coming to Gardner

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Natalie Davis, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
The city of Gardner broke ground on a $38 million project that will bring hundreds of jobs to the community. (KCTV5) The city of Gardner broke ground on a $38 million project that will bring hundreds of jobs to the community. (KCTV5)
GARDNER, KS (KCTV) -

The city of Gardner broke ground on a $38 million project that will bring hundreds of jobs to the community.

It was first introduced to the public as “project school.” The Midwest Commerce Center will soon be home to a new distribution center owned by Excelligence Learning Corporation. The company offers supplies, equipment and services for the education field.

"Everything that you can think of from pre-k through college is what Excelligence supplies, from school supplies and materials in the classroom to curriculum like STEM. They have textbooks, desks, everything education related. They’re a premier leader in the industry," said Phil Scaglia with the LS Commercial Development.

The new building will be 646,000 square feet and house a distribution center, call center for customers and a small manufacturing plant.

"This is a great project for the city of Gardner. Our No. 1 priority is economic development and to have an investment of $38 million and an additional 200-plus jobs. It’s very important to the community and residents for opportunities," City Administrator Cheryl Harrison-Lee said.

The operation will be up and running by December 2018.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.