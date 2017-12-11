Doctors work on universal flu vaccine

Flu numbers across the metro are seeing a spike, thanks in part to this year's flu vaccine simply not being as effective as in years past. (AP)

That's just one reason scientists have been trying to come up with a universal flu vaccine for years now.

Ideally, it would be a long-lasting, effective vaccine that would prevent us from having to go get that shot each and every year and just hope that it's a "good one."

Scientists around the world have been working on it for years now. But in light of the spike and flu cases this year, how close are they?

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System say we're still probably years away from that because the virus itself continually changes.

"A universal vaccine would use conserved proteins of the virus - so it wouldn't change - or would change very little and then we would have the immunity for a long time," said Dr. Dana Hawkinson with the University of Kansas Health System.

Despite the vaccination not being as effective as doctors had hoped this year, they still maintain it is best to get your flu shot because if you do get it, it'll be much less severe than if you don't.

