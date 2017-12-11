I-35 closed in both directions near downtown loop - KCTV5

I-35 closed in both directions near downtown loop

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Connect
(KC SCOUT) (KC SCOUT)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Interstate 35 is closed heading both northbound and southbound due to wrecks in the area. 

The wrecks happened south of the downtown loop in Kansas City. 

It's unknown if there are any injuries. 

WATCH LIVE ON FACEBOOK:

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.