Police identify woman found dead after fire in Overland Park apartment building

Authorities have identified the woman who was found dead while firefighters were putting out a fire in an apartment building that mainly houses elderly and low-income residents.

The Overland Park Police Department identified the victim as 54-year-old Bettina G. Yonally.

The fire started Monday in Overland Towers Apartments, an eight-story building at 8580 Farley St. in Overland Park. The blaze was contained to the unit where Yonally died.

Two residents from other units were taken to hospitals to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Pedro Spencer and other people living at Overland Towers returned to their apartments Tuesday.

“At first they said, ‘Stay in your apartment.’ Then, they came back in and said, ‘Go out by the north stairwell. You'll get more information then,’” Spencer said.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames as Spencer and others waited outside.

“It was really smoky. I had a friend down there and I sat in her car,” Spencer said.

The apartment building has a sprinkler system that only covers common areas and not individual units. Modern building codes wouldn't allow that, but the Overland Park Fire Department says these sprinklers were grandfathered in when the codes changed.

“We encourage all buildings to implement as many safety features as they can, but the main requirement is just to keep the codes in place at the time,” Overland Park Fire Department spokesman Jason Rhodes said.

The fire department says a few other units suffered smoke damage, but the fire did not spread past the woman's apartment.

“We're always trying to build things better and safer, engineer out any kind of risks,” Rhodes said.

Overland Park is still investigating what started the fire and why Yonally wasn't able to get out of her apartment after the building alarms sounded.

“The best chance you have in a fire is early warning. Sprinkler systems are great, but if you have sprinkler activation, hopefully you're already out before that happened,” Rhodes said.

