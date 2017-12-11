1 dead, 2 hurt following fire at Overland Park apartment complex

A woman is dead following a fire in Overland Park.

The fire is at the Overland Towers Apartment complex at 8580 Farley Street.

Jason Rhodes of the Overland Park Fire Department said the fire started on the second floor. An older male died in the fire.

BREAKING: One person dead following fire at Overland Park apartment building. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/rrerK1KDOH — Rudy Harper (@RudyKCTV5) December 11, 2017

Residents living in the Overland Towers are elderly or lower income. Many were evacuated, but because of the outside elements, they were taken back inside to the first floor.

Two others were transported to the hospital, but are expected to recover.

