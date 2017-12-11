Kansas City police shoot, injure carjacking suspect

An officer-involved shooting has been reported near 11th and Oak streets in downtown Kansas City, police say. (Chopper5)

A carjacking led to a chase and ended with a police shooting as bystanders had to be rushed into the downtown courthouse while officers searched for suspects.

It started about 1 p.m. Monday in Kansas City, KS after police say four people stole a car in an armed carjacking at a car wash. Kansas City, KS police chased the car into downtown Kansas City, MO which ended at 11th and Oak streets.

Those four suspects ran out of the stolen car and Kansas City, KS police immediately captured two of them. Later, they caught a third suspect, but it was the four suspect that lead to the officer-involved shooting.

Police say they spotted that fourth suspect in the parking garage and believed he was armed. Police say he did not respond to commands, and they had no choice but to shoot.

A maintenance employee taking the trash out saw the whole thing.

"All of a sudden, he had to pull his gun out and had to fire two shots," David Alcorn said.

That suspect is in critical condition but should recover. No officers were hurt.

Portions of the parking garage were closed for several hours. Many people huddled near the entrance to the parking garage waiting to get to their cars.

About 3 p.m., officers started to let anyone who parked on the first and second floors get their vehicles and leave.

Officers closed the fourth floor of the parking garage to search for evidence for several hours after the shooting. That level was the last level to be reopened to the public.

Some KCTV5 News viewers called the newsroom to say they were asked to go inside the courthouse to be safe as officers searched for the suspects. One woman says came downtown for jury duty and could not get to her vehicle.

"I just came down to pay my taxes on my car. When I came out, all these cops were over here and they wouldn't let us go into the parking garage because somebody got shot in there they said," said Sam Crout, who parked in the garage.

"I got here right on the tail of it. I didn't see anything other than them arresting someone down there," Paula Halifax said.

