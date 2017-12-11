Leavenworth woman sentenced to life for raping young girl

Leavenworth County prosecutor Toff Thompson says a crime occurred when Payne was babysitting the girl and a 5-year-old girl in January 2016. (KCTV5)

A Leavenworth woman has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for at least 25 years for raping a 16-month-old girl.

Forty-one-year-old Mahogany Jaelene Payne was sentenced Friday.

Leavenworth County prosecutor Toff Thompson says a crime occurred when Payne was babysitting the girl and a 5-year-old girl in January 2016.

Payne was convicted in October of one count of rape. She was acquitted of a second rape charge.

The Leavenworth Times reports Payne was given a life sentence under Jessica's Law, which calls for harsh sentences for people convicted of sex crimes involving children.

Payne's attorney, Curtis Holmes, had sought a sentence of probation. But Assistant County Attorney Katie Devlin argued against that, noting that Payne was convicted of child abuse in 1999 in Sedgwick County.

