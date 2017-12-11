From trauma to triumph: A survivor’s story that’s helping others

Andi Canhasi was 10 years-old when his family was persecuted for being Albanian in Kosovo. (KCTV5)

Andi Canhasi was 10 years-old when his family was persecuted for being Albanian in Kosovo.

“Serbia was ethnically cleansing the country,” Canhasi recalls.

His father was the first to flee the Serbians and came to the United States. But, in the midst of trying to reunite with his family turmoil came knocking.

“We open the door and there was a police officer screaming in another language that I did not understand," said Canhasi. "He was making threatening remarks with an automatic weapon.”

Forced to leave Kosovo, Canhasi, his sister and mother started toward the border but got separated along the way. About a half day later, they found each other. It took two months of living in fear for them to reunite with his father in Florida, but the fear followed Canhasi.

“I remember there was a thunderstorm and it reminded me of the bombings that we're going on during the time in Kosovo,” Canhasi said.

Today, Canhasi is a medical student at Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and wants to become an orthopedic doctor. In the two years he's been there, he's already made quite the impression.

"He'll be an asset to the profession," said Dr. Gary Michael Johnston at KCU.

Canhasi is also getting his MBA from Rockhurst University. In the little spare time he has, Canhasi manages to give back.

“He came in to volunteer and being the refugee in person from out of the country he saw value and we were doing here so he came back and we been talking ever since,” said Michael Straughn with the Franciscan Rescue Mission.

The rescue mission gathers surplus medical supplies and ships them to countries in need. Canhasi saw this as an opportunity to help his country and is currently working on the first shipment for Kosovo.

“Becoming a medical student is like two full-time jobs in one," said Straughn. "Then to take the time to come out here and think about his family the people back home.”

“He has honesty, he has character when you see all those put together in one person it's hard not to support that person,” Johnston said.

He says a good physician cures with medicine but a great one heals with compassion

"I want to help everyone and it's because I saw the negatives and I don't want that for this world," said Canhasi.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.