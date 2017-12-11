2 Pittsburg State professors arrested amid illegal recording inquiry

Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide that took a woman's life early Monday morning. Officers were called at about 12:49 a.m. to the 7000 block of Kensington Avenue on an ambulance call.More >
Police in Lee's Summit say two men were hurt after a gun went off while they were fighting. It happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of SW Windsong Circle.
The Gardner Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify and find two women suspected in a series of thefts from a local Gardner business.
The host of a popular YouTube channel, Ryans ToysReview, raked in $11 million this year. He even made the number 8 spot on Forbe's list of highest-paid YouTube stars in 2017 -- and he's only 6 years old.
Two Pittsburg State University associate professors have been placed on paid leave amid an investigation into the illegal recording of a nude or partially clothed person.
A man wearing a homemade pipe bomb detonated his explosive in a walkway at the Port Authority Bus Terminal near Times Square on Monday, injuring three people and causing chaos.
A woman who was attacked by a police dog is suing a St. Paul officer who handles the canine.
A Leavenworth woman has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for at least 25 years for raping a 16-month-old girl. Forty-one-year-old Mahogany Jaelene Payne was sentenced Friday.
Police in Gladstone are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle early on Saturday.
