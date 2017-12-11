Hyperactive Missouri Gov. Greitens touts his physical feats - KCTV5

Hyperactive Missouri Gov. Greitens touts his physical feats

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has rappelled into a bull-riding event, crawled through dirt in a SWAT obstacle course and entered a burning building with firefighters during his first few months in office.

The 43-year-old Republican revels in the physical feats, posting videos on Facebook and using the workouts to help stay fit while keeping a demanding schedule.

Some Missouri voters say it's cool to have such an active governor while others aren't impressed with his efforts to project a macho image.

The new governor told The Associated Press after climbing a rock wall to promote a new veterans initiative that he wants Missouri residents to know he's having fun while trying to improve life in the state.

