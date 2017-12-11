Former KCPD officer hosts annual Christmas dinner for hundreds of senior citizens

White has been putting on the Kansas City Senior Citizen Christmas Dinner for 40 years. He says the people who attend this dinner have become his family. (KCTV5)

Christmas is exactly two weeks away.

While many of people will spend the winter holiday with family, others have nowhere to go.

Many seniors would be without a place to go for Christmas if it wasn’t for a former Kansas City, MO, police officer Richard White.

White has been putting on the Kansas City Senior Citizen Christmas Dinner for 40 years, with only 35 people attending the first dinner. He says the people who attend have become his family.

“It’s like my family getting together but I just have a little larger family than most people,” White said.

White says the calls start coming in, in September and October from people asking if the dinner is happening again and he always says, “Of course.”

Year after year, his family and volunteers make sure seniors who don’t have another place to go, get a smile, a hug and a warm dinner.

“It is and like my daughter said, some years ago, she said daddy, ‘We have the largest family dinner for Christmas in Kansas City,’ and we probably do,” White said.

Olive Wilhelm has been going for 14 years. She says she wouldn’t miss it for anything.

“The reason I go, one main reason is the people are so friendly,” Wilhelm said. “You get the two buses, the bus drivers are just as nice as can be and when we get out to the place, the men help you off the bus, and say we are just so glad you are here.”

Wilhelm has no family in the area, and without the dinner, would be stuck at home alone.

“I wouldn’t miss it for the world," Wilhelm said. "Almost wish he had it everyday.”

Wilhelm says she is trying to get more people to join her at the dinner.

“I was talking to a lady down here, I said, 'If you don’t want to go this year, do it next year. You will have a good time.'

When asked about the food, Wilhelm response was emphatic.

"Oh gosh yes they have food, wonderful food. You will like it, you will really like it,” she said.

Kansas City Area Transit Authority buses will pick people up and drop them back off again, so that people who don’t have a car, can have a place to go.

The dinner will be hosted at three locations across the metro.

St. Peter’s Elementary School in south Kansas City, MO.

Open Door Bible Baptist Church in north Kansas City, MO.

First Baptist Church of Blue Springs in Independence, MO.

White is expecting nearly 800 metro residents to gather for a hot meal.

The meal runs from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

To sign up for the event or to volunteer, click here.

