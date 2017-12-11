Police investigate homicide after woman found dead near 70th, Spruce

A carjacking led to a chase and ended with a police shooting as bystanders had to be rushed into the downtown courthouse while officers searched for suspects.More >
A carjacking led to a chase and ended with a police shooting as bystanders had to be rushed into the downtown courthouse while officers searched for suspects.More >
The Gardner Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify and find two women suspected in a series of thefts from a local Gardner business.More >
The Gardner Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify and find two women suspected in a series of thefts from a local Gardner business.More >
Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide that took a woman's life early Monday morning. Officers were called at about 12:49 a.m. to the 7000 block of Kensington Avenue on an ambulance call.More >
Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide that took a woman's life early Monday morning. Officers were called at about 12:49 a.m. to the 7000 block of Kensington Avenue on an ambulance call.More >
Police in Lee's Summit say two men were hurt after a gun went off while they were fighting. It happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of SW Windsong Circle.More >
Police in Lee's Summit say two men were hurt after a gun went off while they were fighting. It happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of SW Windsong Circle.More >
The host of a popular YouTube channel, Ryans ToysReview, raked in $11 million this year. He even made the number 8 spot on Forbe's list of highest-paid YouTube stars in 2017 -- and he's only 6 years old.More >
The host of a popular YouTube channel, Ryans ToysReview, raked in $11 million this year. He even made the number 8 spot on Forbe's list of highest-paid YouTube stars in 2017 -- and he's only 6 years old.More >
Two Pittsburg State University associate professors have been placed on paid leave amid an investigation into the illegal recording of a nude or partially clothed person.More >
Two Pittsburg State University associate professors have been placed on paid leave amid an investigation into the illegal recording of a nude or partially clothed person.More >
Interstate 35 is closed heading both northbound and southbound due to wrecks in the area.More >
Interstate 35 is closed heading both northbound and southbound due to wrecks in the area.More >
A Leavenworth woman has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for at least 25 years for raping a 16-month-old girl. Forty-one-year-old Mahogany Jaelene Payne was sentenced Friday.More >
A Leavenworth woman has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for at least 25 years for raping a 16-month-old girl. Forty-one-year-old Mahogany Jaelene Payne was sentenced Friday.More >
Fire crews are battling a fire at an apartment complex in Overland Park.More >
Fire crews are battling a fire at an apartment complex in Overland Park.More >