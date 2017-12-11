Police investigate homicide after woman found dead near 70th, Spruce

When they arrived, officers found a woman, described as a white woman in here 20’s or 30’s, laying near the road. (KCTV5)

Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide that took a woman's life early Monday morning.

Officers were called at about 12:49 a.m. to the 7000 block of Spruce Avenue on an ambulance call.

When they arrived, officers found a woman, described as a white woman in here 20’s or 30’s, laying near the road.

One officer said the woman had suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The homicide is Kansas City's 138th in 2017.

“Our homicide detectives are out actively working these cases, but we need the communities help," Kansas City Police Department Public Information Officer Stacey Graves said. "People hear and see things and sometimes don’t come forward. We just ask anyone with any information on the cities homicides to come forward and help us keep our communities safe.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

