Lee's Summit police investigate shooting in 700 block of SW Wind - KCTV5

Lee's Summit police investigate shooting in 700 block of SW Windsong Circle

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO -

Police in Lee's Summit are investigating a shooting in the 700 block of SW Windsong Circle. 

It's unknown how serious the injuries are at this time. 

The shooting was reported around 10:10 p.m. on Sunday evening. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.