2 men hurt after gun goes off during fight in Lee's Summit

Police in Lee's Summit say two men were hurt after a gun went off while they were fighting.

It happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of SW Windsong Circle.

Police were called to the area to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one of the men in the street in front of a house and the other in a vehicle several blocks from the scene.

Officers were able to determine that during the fight one of the men produced a handgun. As the men struggled over the gun it fired and hit them both.

Both men were transported to area hospitals with single gunshot wounds to the leg.

No charges have been filed in the case.

