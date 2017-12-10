Act of Kindness: Local vet saves dog, helps pay for bill

A family is crediting the Independence Animal Hospital for saving their dog's life after a rope chew caused digestive issues.

Last week, Zeus became lethargic and something seemed wrong, according to the family.

"He's a family member," said owner Katlyn Hibbs. "He's everything to us. He became extremely sick. He was just laying around. Just moping and not feeling well."

The dog had swallowed part of a chew toy that became stuck in a digestive tract.

Hibbs took him to Independence Animal Hospital with just enough money to cover the deposit of a life-saving surgery.

"He knew right what to do," she said. "And the staff said, it's a good thing we did this because one more day and he would have died."

Hibbs said she and her family were trying to figure out how to pay the remainder of the bill when something incredible happened - her vet picked up the rest of the cost, totaling more than $200.

"I walked up to the counter," she said. "And this lady at the counter says, here's your receipt...Merry Christmas! They saved our dog and they helped pay the bill."

She says it was a major blessing for her family and one day hopes to pay it forward.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.