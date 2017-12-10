Life-threatening injuries following wreck on I-435, Front Street - KCTV5

Life-threatening injuries following wreck on I-435, Front Street

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Connect
(KC Scout) (KC Scout)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

One person suffered life-threatening injuries following a wreck at Interstate 435 and Front Street. 

It was a single-vehicle wreck. 

The call came in at 8:16 p.m. Sunday evening. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.