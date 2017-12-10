Oral Roberts ends Missouri St 7-game streak with 73-66 win

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Emmanuel Nzekwesi scored 17 points, Javan White added 14, and Oral Roberts rallied to beat Missouri State 73-66 on Sunday to end the Bears' seven-game win streak and tie the series 8-8.

Sam Kearns scored 13 points and Chris Miller added 10 for the Golden Eagles (3-9), who outshot the Bears 53.1 percent to 45.6 percent from the floor but were outrebounded 35-26.

Miller tied it at 42 with a layup and White's dunk put Oral Roberts up 53-49 and the Golden Eagles led 68-62 after Kearns' back-to-back 3s with 4:07 to go.

The Bears closed to 70-66 on Reggie Scurry's layup but Nzekwesi blocked his jumper on the next possession and Kearns and Nzekwesi sealed it with three free throws in the final 37 seconds.

RJ Fuqua hit two 3-pointers in Oral Roberts' opening 9-2 run, but Scurry's jumper put the Bears up 19-17 and Missouri State led 38-34 at halftime behind Jarrid Rhodes' 12 points.

Rhodes scored 14 points, J.T. Miller had 13 and Scurry 11 for Missouri State (9-3). Jarred Dixon had seven assists.

