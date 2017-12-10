Person struck on highway near Interstate 70, Woods Chapel Road - KCTV5

Person struck on highway near Interstate 70, Woods Chapel Road

BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -

The Missouri Highway Patrol is working a vehicle and pedestrian wreck near Interstate 70 westbound at Woods Chapel Road near Blue Springs. 

The call came in at 6:50 p.m., according to the highway patrol.

Only one vehicle was involved in the incident. 

The condition of the injured party is unknown at this time. 

