KCK firefighters battling house fire

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

KCK firefighters are battling a reported house fire at the 1100 block of Oakland Ave. 

Shortly after 9 p.m., firefighters were called on smoke showing from a house. 

KCTV5 has a crew on the way to the scene. 

KCK Fire Chief John Paul Jones tweeted out about the fire.

