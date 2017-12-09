One person taken to hospital after vehicle goes into creek - KCTV5

One person taken to hospital after vehicle goes into creek

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -

Lenexa police are investigating after a rollover accident occurred at W. 82nd St. and Nieman Rd.

One woman was transported to the hospital as a precaution after it appeared that she drove her vehicle off the road and down into a creek.

The vehicle stayed above water. Only the one vehicle was involved in this incident.

