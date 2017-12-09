Snowball Express works to cheer up Gold Star families during the holidays

All aboard the Snowball Express! The trip is something families who've experienced loss look forward to during a tough time of year.

They are having so much fun getting on a plane and going on an adventure, but they all have something sad in common: They miss someone they love very, very much.

Alex and Julia’s father Jeremy Johnson died several years ago. Their grandmother, Angie, adopted them and is now their mom.

“It's kind of sad for everybody,” Alex Johnson said.

Kristie Robertson shares Alex’s feelings; her father Forrest died in the line of duty.

“He died in Afghanistan providing cover fire for the people he was with,” Robertson said. “They told us it was something out of a movie.”

The holidays can be a difficult time for these families, but they forget their sadness on the Snowball Express.

They had fun with photos, face paint, and a little Christmas magic.

“I still believe in Santa Claus,” Johnson said.

“It's an incredible experience,” Robertson said. “It's just as much fun as it is healing.”

They are part of more than 1,600 children and spouses of fallen military members headed to Dallas/Fort Worth for holiday fun.

“It's amazing,” said Marcie Robertson, who lost her husband. “The idea that so many volunteers, so many people, want to tell us how much we're loved and that we will never be forgotten and that our soldier will never be forgotten”

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.