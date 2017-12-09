Event honors, welcomes home Officer Thomas Wagstaff

The Independence Police Department welcomed Officer Thomas Wagstaff home and honored his sacrifice on Saturday.

Seeing him speak was emotional for many of his family members, friends, and fellow officers.

He nearly lost his own life protecting others.

The past eight months have been a miraculous journey for Wagstaff and his family.

Today, he stood with them as the Independence community welcomed him home to honor him, as well as his wife and two sons.

“They're an amazing group of people,” said Captain Adam Dustman. “They've shown resilience through this entire process.”

Wagstaff received a heartfelt thanks from many county officials.

County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said, “I'm struck by the miracle I'm witnessing today.”

There was also a signed Royals jersey from county executive Frank White, Jr. that had Wagstaff’s name on it.

For his service and sacrifice, the Independence police awarded Wagstaff the distinguished service medal and a purple heart.

Wagstaff's family also thanked the Independence community for the support they've received as the wounded officer recovered.

“The community here, you guys are the reason we're still here today,” his wife Stacy Wagstaff said.

After months of grueling physical therapy, Officer Wagstaff is home.

“My wonderful, beautiful wife Stacy, my sons Jordan and Alex: Thank you all for your continued prayers and support,” Wagstaff said.

Independence police said that, back in March, Wagstaff was struck in the head by a bullet ricochet.

While he's made a lot of progress in eight months, his family said he still will have a long road ahead as he continues his recovery.

