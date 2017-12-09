Man struck, killed by vehicle remembered as 'amazing young man'

Police in Gladstone are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle early on Saturday.

The incident happened at 2:50 a.m. on Highway 1 near NE 73rd Terrace by the Walmart.

Police say they are in touch with the driver.

Family confirmed with KCTV5 that the man who was killed was 24-year-old Ryan Rossiter.

“My heart is just broken into pieces because I can’t replace that child,” said his mother Mary Rossiter.

His family said police told them he was hit by a drunk driver.

“Drinking and driving is not an option. It shouldn’t be done. When you take somebody’s life, you can’t replace that,” said Ryan’s sister Stephanie Bradley.

Rossiter’s mother and siblings are devastated. He had high-functioning autism and dreamed of becoming a professional wrestler, although they said he was a complete teddy bear.

“He was the sweetest, giant man that you would ever come across,” said his brother Corey Rossiter.

Family said he had to wear a mask during wrestling matches because he was too smiley.

“Ryan was such an amazing young man. He loved us all,” said Mary Rossiter.

She said he worked hard to overcome his disability and accomplish his goals, living by the motto of his idol John Cena: never give up.

Rossiter’s mother won’t give up on him.

“I have had to fight for this boy his whole life and I will fight for justice for my son.”

But she has an important message for the person responsible for his death.

“We do make some bad decisions sometimes, but I would like them to know that I do forgive them for taking my son’s life,” said Mary Rossiter.

A GoFundMe has been created.

