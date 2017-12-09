Man struck, killed by vehicle remembered as 'amazing young man'

A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >
The Gardner Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify and find two women suspected in a series of thefts from a local Gardner business.More >
The Gardner Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify and find two women suspected in a series of thefts from a local Gardner business.More >
A 16-year-old Florida teen who allegedly swiped equipment from a police cruiser has turned himself in.More >
A 16-year-old Florida teen who allegedly swiped equipment from a police cruiser has turned himself in.More >
Police in Gladstone are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle early on Saturday.More >
Police in Gladstone are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle early on Saturday.More >
A Pawucket, Rhode Island family was the target of a home invasion late Tuesday night.More >
A Pawucket, Rhode Island family was the target of a home invasion late Tuesday night.More >
A staple in the Raytown community will be closing after 53 years of serving metro families.More >
A staple in the Raytown community will be closing after 53 years of serving metro families.More >
Jay Swingler and Romell Henry post videos to YouTube under the name TGFbro. They've played with explosives, sat in bathtubs full of chili sauce, and recently -- Swingler cemented his head in a microwave.More >
Jay Swingler and Romell Henry post videos to YouTube under the name TGFbro. They've played with explosives, sat in bathtubs full of chili sauce, and recently -- Swingler cemented his head in a microwave.More >
Lenexa police are investigating after a rollover accident occurred at W. 82nd Street and Nieman Road.More >
Lenexa police are investigating after a rollover accident occurred at W. 82nd Street and Nieman Road.More >
Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.More >
Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.More >
According to the probable cause statement, the child was 6 months old and a witness statement said that the mother abused the child by submerging him completely underwater and holding him there.More >
According to the probable cause statement, the child was 6 months old and a witness statement said that the mother abused the child by submerging him completely underwater and holding him there.More >