Man is killed after being hit by vehicle in Gladstone

Police in Gladstone are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle early on Saturday.

The incident happened at 2:50 a.m. on Highway 1 between 72nd and 80th Street.

The man has not been identified at this time, as next of kin has to be notified.

The driver did stop and was talking with police.

