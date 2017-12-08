Ford releases statement after 'low concentration of Legionella' - KCTV5

Ford releases statement after 'low concentration of Legionella' is found in cooling tower

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
File photo. (Via AP) File photo. (Via AP)
CLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) -

Ford has released a statement after a "low concentration" of Legionella bacteria, which can cause Legionnaires' disease, was found in a cooling tower. 

The statement said: 

We take the safety or our workforce very seriously.

When routine testing detected a low concentration of legionella bacteria in an outside cooling tower, we quickly disinfected that location and notified our workforce.

The level of legionella detected in our recent sampling is very low and does not present a health risk to our workers.

Legionella is common and naturally occurs in water systems like rivers, streams and lakes.

The vast majority of those exposed to the bacterium do not become ill.

In a separate situation, a case of Legionnaire's disease was recently confirmed in the Kansas City metro area at the end of November and the Clay County Public Health Center began investigating. 

Family of the woman who got sick believed she may have contracted the disease while working at the Ford Plant in Claycomo. 

You can read more about that story here: Case of Legionnaires' disease confirmed in metro area

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.