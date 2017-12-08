Ford releases statement after 'low concentration of Legionella' is found in cooling tower

Ford has released a statement after a "low concentration" of Legionella bacteria, which can cause Legionnaires' disease, was found in a cooling tower.

The statement said:

We take the safety or our workforce very seriously.

When routine testing detected a low concentration of legionella bacteria in an outside cooling tower, we quickly disinfected that location and notified our workforce.

The level of legionella detected in our recent sampling is very low and does not present a health risk to our workers.

Legionella is common and naturally occurs in water systems like rivers, streams and lakes.

The vast majority of those exposed to the bacterium do not become ill.