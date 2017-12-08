Police looking for SUV seen at Westport homicide at 40th, Walnut

Police are asking for the public's help locating a vehicle seen at the homicide that happened in Westport on Monday.

That homicide happened at 40th and Walnut and resulted in the death of 24-year-old Zachary Pearce.

According to police, the vehicle is a blue 2003 Jeep Liberty.

It has Colorado license plates "OUF 660."

It is missing the spare tire on the back and has a large, black cargo box on top of the rood.

The driver's back window is broken out and might be covered with plastic.

Call 911 or the TIPS hotline 816-474-TIPS (8477) if you have any information that can help.

