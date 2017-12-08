St. Joseph mother charged in connection with death of her baby

Tonight, a mother in St. Joseph has been charged in connection with the death of her own baby.

St. Joseph police are releasing very little information about what happened at an apartment complex on Texas Avenue in town, where the baby died and another child barely survived.

According to the probable cause statement, the child was 6 months old and a witness statement said that the mother abused the child by submerging him completely underwater and holding him there.

Furthermore, the witness stated that Jones was pinning the child down in an inflatable child's tub, that was inside of a tub, while the water was running as she submerged the child.

When the police arrived, they found a child who had died.

Police took the mother, 27-year-old Sydney E. Jones, into custody last night.

She’s charged with neglect of a child resulting in death.

A family member confirmed to KCTV5 News that the infant was less than a year old.

We also spoke to neighbors at complex who saw the police there last night and remember seeing other children staying in the same unit.

“I see them out here all the time,” said neighbor Jesse Braswell. “Any kids from 4 to 12, just running around. I had no idea. Then my sister told me it was actually these apartments. I can't believe this happened and this close to Christmas and everything. It's horrible.”

Other neighbors said they didn't hear anything last night and are shocked by the charges.

"We didn't hear nothing about it until we heard the rumbling and I came out here and there were police everywhere," said Willie Harris. "I didn't know what was going on."

"I'm shocked," Charlie Harris said. "I know everyone in the apartment building is shocked. Kids? That's bad, man. I pray for the family."

A relative confirmed to KCTV5 News that Jones has at least one other child who is safe and is staying with other family in KC.

