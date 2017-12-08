8-year-old struck, killed by trash truck in area of 100th, Drury

A boy has died after being struck by a trash truck in the area of 100th and Drury.

The boy was 8 years old and his best friend witnessed it.

It was trash day in the neighborhood and the boy was hit by a trash truck.

At the scene, a little red wagon that had been crushed by the truck in the collision could be seen.

The driver told police that he didn't see the children until neighbors yelled at him, at which point he had already run over the boy.

Neighbors said that the boy lived with his grandparents across the street. One said that his grandparents did watch them and would call out if they couldn't see them.

One woman said he was the first person in the neighborhood to introduce himself to her and that he was with his 9-year-old friend all the time.

"They come to the house and talk to me all the time," said Monica Thomas. "They would come and knock on the door like grown people, say, 'Hi! How you doing?' His little friend, he would ask me about cutting the grass. They were going to start a lawnmower service one day. But then they said, 'We can’t cut the grass because we can’t be out there late' and then the lawnmower broke down.”

She smiled at that memory but said her heart hurts.

The 9-year-old did go to the hospital, but just as a precaution.

The truck involved was a Town & Country trash or recycling truck, which is contracted by the city for trash removal. The truck has been released to the owner.

The driver stopped immediately and did stay at the scene and was released pending further investigation. Police said he showed no signs of impairment.

Terrible news. Trash truck hit & killed 8-y-o boy at 100th/Drury. With friend, age 9, when it happened. No adults w them. Neighbors say he was a sweet boy who lived w his grandparents across street. On @KCTV5 at 6, hear from neighbor who grew close to him. pic.twitter.com/ioIvWZQ6zX — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) December 8, 2017

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.