41-year-old Leavenworth woman who raped 16-month-old girl sentenced to life in prison

A 41-year-old Leavenworth woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape of a 16-month-old.

According to a release from the Leavenworth County Attorney, Mahogany Payne will not be eligible for parole until 25 years from now, despite that fact that she asked the judge to impose a sentence of probation.

The county attorney’s office filed charges after two incidents with two separate victims happened at Payne’s house.

She was babysitting both victims.

On Jan. 12 of last year, she was babysitting a 16-month-old girl and penetrated the girl’s vagina at some point during the day, which caused blunt force penetrating trauma.

A jury did find Payne guilty of raping this 16-month-old, but acquitted her of charges regarding a 5-year-old victim at a trial this Tuesday.

Payne has a prior conviction of felony child abuse from 1999 in Sedgwick County, Kansas.

Todd Thompson, Leavenworth County Attorney, said, “I have seen a lot of a cases, but I can’t think of many worse than this. I’m sad we even have to be here for something like this. I am thankful justice was done and this child will never have a memory of this incident.”

The Payne family said she didn’t do it.

“This situation is not right,” said Ashia Payne, Mahogany’s sister. “To have a family member in jail for something they honestly didn’t do; it’s killing us.”

For the victim’s family, however, it means they can start moving forward.

“You just have to hope and pray that justice was done, and we feel it was,” the family’s spokesperson Larry Hayes said. “This whole situation has been a parent’s worst nightmare.”

At one point, Payne wanted a new trial but that request was denied.

Her attorney will start the appeal process in the next 30 days.

On Friday, one person who supported Payne was removed from the courtroom after an outburst. Another person supporting Payne pleaded “no contest” to disorderly conduct, which was in relation to her behavior at one of Payne’s prior hearings. On Nov. 8, an additional supporter caused an outburst in the courtroom and justice center and had to be removed, as well.

