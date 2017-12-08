Prosecutor: No charges in fatal Columbia police shooting

Wilson said Coats was using methamphetamine when he began shooting indiscriminately at a Columbia home. (KCTV5)

The Callaway County prosecuting attorney says no charges will be filed in a fatal Columbia police shooting.

Prosecutor Chris Wilson announced Friday that his review of the May shooting death of Clarence Coats Jr. found that a Columbia police officer acted lawfully when Coats was shot.

Wilson said Coats was using methamphetamine when he began shooting indiscriminately at a Columbia home. He apparently was upset about ending a relationship and had argued with his family.

The report says Coats fired at officers when they arrived and attempts to negotiate with him were unsuccessful. A sheriff's deputy was shot in the arm.

Wilson says the Coats was shot only after he appeared to be aiming at a bystander.

Wilson was appointed a special prosecutor to determine if charges would be filed.

