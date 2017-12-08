Prosecutor: No charges in fatal Columbia police shooting - KCTV5

Prosecutor: No charges in fatal Columbia police shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Wilson said Coats was using methamphetamine when he began shooting indiscriminately at a Columbia home. (KCTV5) Wilson said Coats was using methamphetamine when he began shooting indiscriminately at a Columbia home. (KCTV5)
COLUMBIA, MO (AP) -

The Callaway County prosecuting attorney says no charges will be filed in a fatal Columbia police shooting.

Prosecutor Chris Wilson announced Friday that his review of the May shooting death of Clarence Coats Jr. found that a Columbia police officer acted lawfully when Coats was shot.

Wilson said Coats was using methamphetamine when he began shooting indiscriminately at a Columbia home. He apparently was upset about ending a relationship and had argued with his family.

The report says Coats fired at officers when they arrived and attempts to negotiate with him were unsuccessful. A sheriff's deputy was shot in the arm.

Wilson says the Coats was shot only after he appeared to be aiming at a bystander.

Wilson was appointed a special prosecutor to determine if charges would be filed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.