Man charged with wounding accomplice in Snapchat sex ambush

A Kansas City man is charged with accidentally wounding a 15-year-old girl while attempting to rob a Blue Springs, MO, man who had arranged through Snapchat to meet up with the girl for sex.

David Williams, 20, is charged with one count of felony first-degree robbery and one count of felony armed criminal action.

Court records say the robbery victim told police that an armed man appeared after the girl got into his car. He said the girl began taking his wallet and cell phone.

Records say Williams then fired his gun when the man tried to flee, hitting the girl in the arm and leg. She fled in the victim's car with Williams.

William's bond is set at $50,000.

