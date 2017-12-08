Park Hill South students dismissed after 'mysterious' chemical odor smelled inside school

Officials say after someone smelled the odor, the students were taken from the area and put in the school's gym. (KCTV5)

Students at Park Hill South High School have been sent home early after a "mysterious" chemical odor was smelled in an academic hallway.

Officials say after someone smelled the odor, nearly half the students in the school were taken from the area and put in the school's gym. Students on the other side of the school were kept inside their classrooms.

Staff members describe the smell as an ammonia-like odor.

Administrators say everyone is safe and that the Riverside Fire Department and the Kansas City Hazardous Materials team say the odor is not harmful.

However, in order to air out the smell, officials will have to bring down the temperature inside the building to a point in which it is too low for comfort. Officials say, due to the inability to provide a comfortable learning environment, students were sent home at 11 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The school is located at 4500 River Park Drive.

