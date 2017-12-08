Gardner PD looking for women who stole over $10,000 in merchandise

The women were using a red or maroon 4-door passenger car in the first two incidents and a U-Haul box truck in the third incident. (Gardner PD)

Police say the women have stolen over $10,000 of merchandise from the store in three separate incidents in October, November and December. (Garnder PD)

The Gardner Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify and find two women suspected in a series of thefts from a local Gardner business.

Police say the women have stolen over $10,000 of merchandise from the local Walmart in three separate incidents in October, November and December.

The women were using a red or maroon 4-door passenger car in the first two incidents and a U-Haul box truck in the third incident.

Detectives say they work as a team and target large retailers, filling their shopping carts with high-end items such as vacuums. Sometimes they have two shopping carts each.

Police said they show up at night when fewer people are around and less staff are on the lookout.

Police have been on their tail, but each time they manage to escape.

“The third time that they hit the store in Gardner in December, they used a U-Haul box truck and, apparently, several different jurisdictions tried to stop the vehicle and they failed to yield to them,” said Steve Benz with the Gardner Police Department.

Anyone with information about the identities or whereabouts of the women is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.