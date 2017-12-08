Hero's welcome held for Independence officer shot in the line of duty

Officer Wagstaff gives a thumbs up after saying how happy he is to be home. (Ashley Arnold/KCTV)

A hero is finally getting the chance to return to his home after being shot in the line of duty eight months ago.

Independence police officer Thomas Wagstaff was shot in March.

On Friday, Wagstaff began the journey back to his Independence home after spending time at a rehabilitation center in Nebraska.

His community prepared quite the welcome for him. People lined the streets, holding signs and wearing shirts that said "#WagStrong," as well as holding flags in support of the officer and his recovery.

"Thank you all for coming out," Wagstaff said. "It's really great to be back."

While his words were brief, he was able to wave, smile, and even shake some of the hands that had been linked in prayer months ago.

"It's just overwhelming," said Mayor Eileen Weir. "It's such an emotional day. Something this whole community has been hoping for and praying for, for so long, and to be able to welcome him home in this fashion is just so incredible."

In March, Wagstaff was critically shot during an attempted robbery. When the suspects tried escaping, Wagstaff was shot in the head.

After undergoing lifesaving surgery, he's been at a rehabilitation center in Omaha.

"When we heard that he was injured, we had a candlelight vigil at Eastside Baptist Church," said resident Ron Doumitt. "A lot of people attended. A lot of police officers were there. We prayed for his recovery, and this just shows God's mercy and God's miracle that he performed for Officer Wagstaff."

For eight years, Janna Brake worked with Wagstaff and now, for the past eight months, she's been watching his recovery amd seeing the support from the community.

"You didn't expect it and he made a turnaround," she said. "I mean, he's a fighter, so part of it doesn't surprise me."

For his in-laws, the journey to recovery has been hard.

"It is wonderful," said his mother-in-law Carol Mueller. "I mean, it has truly been a miracle. Truly been a miracle that he is as well as he is, and it's just great to see him."

His father-in-law Larry Mueller said, "If you don't believe in miracles, if you didn't believe in them, you've got to believe in them now because he was on death's doorstep, and look at him now. It's fantastic."

Officer John Syme says the past few months have not been easy for the Independence Police Department.

“It’s been difficult, but we’ve been there with him every step of the way with constant rides up and down to see him,” Syme said. "We just want to show the community that he’s back and that he's home, but he’s still continuing his fight."

Wagstaff was escorted on the over 200-mile drive by officers from several area law enforcement agencies.

Wagstaff’s escort stopped at the Independence police station to receive a hero's welcome before taking him home. He was expected to return home at about 1:30 p.m. The entire community was invited to join in the celebration.

"This is unbelievable," Carol Mueller added. "All the support Stacy and Tom have gotten throughout the last eight months has been unbelievable by everybody. It's just, I didn't realize there were so many people out there that cared, you know?"

A second celebration will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Blue Springs, located at 4500 Little Blue Pkwy in Independence, MO.

On Friday, Dec. 1, officer Wagstaff released this video, talking about his excitement to return home.

"Thanks to all the businesses and citizens that donated their time and resources to help me out," he said. "Thank you for all your prayers and support."

It will be a long road ahead, even after the months of rehabilitation. However, in the end, the community has sent the same message; that they are "#WagStrong."

