3 killed in Kansas City, KS crash identified

It happened at about 10:25 p.m. in the 1400 block of Metropolitan Avenue. (KCTV5)

Authorities have identified three people killed last week when a van went off the side of a Kansas City, KS road and landed upside down on a stretch of railroad tracks.

It happened at about 10:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Metropolitan Avenue.

Police said Monday that the victims were 45-year-old Steven Gelhart, 29-year-old Joe Bosquez and 31-year-old Destiny Gregory.

Officers say the victims were traveling north on 14th Street in a silver van when it went hit a wooden pole, went through the bushes, went off the road and came to rest upside down on the railroad tracks north of Metropolitan Avenue.

Gelhart and Bosquez were pronounced dead at the scene of the Thursday night crash, while Gregory died at a hospital. A fourth person injured in the crash has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

Police say the van wasn't struck by a train. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.