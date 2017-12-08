2 men, 1 woman killed by rollover crash near 14th, Metropolitan in KCK

It happened at about 10:25 p.m. in the 1400 block of Metropolitan Avenue. (KCTV5)

Police in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating the cause of a rollover accident that killed a total of three people.

It happened at about 10:25 p.m. on Thursday in the 1400 block of Metropolitan Avenue.

Officers say three men and a woman were traveling north on 14th Street in a silver van when it went hit a wooden pole, went through the bushes, went off the road, and came to rest upside down on the railroad tracks north of Metropolitan Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found two of the men dead.

Another man and a woman were transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

According to police, the woman died later on that night at the hospital, bringing the death toll to three.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, as it's still unclear what made the driver veer off the road instead of turning onto Metropolitan.

The identities of those killed will not be released until Monday.

In the morning, BPU employees were fixing the pole the can crash into.

