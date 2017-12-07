Raytown Fun House Pizza & Pub to close after 53 years in business

A staple in the Raytown community will be closing after 53 years of serving metro families.

Family of the original owners announced Thursday that Ray town Fun House Pizza & Pub off 350 Highway will close at the end of the year.

Customers say stepping into the Ray town Fun House Pizza & Pub, is like taking a step back in time.

Richard Green street has been a customer there since 1967.

"I drove my first car down here," he said. "It was really cool. I couldn't wait to get here. I was a country kid."

Gary Grahams parents opened up the business in 1964.

"They wanted a neighborhood place for families to go and have a good pizza," Graham said. "We were one of the first pizza places in this town. The rest is history."

Instead of constantly remodeling or changing to keep up with fads, Graham embraced his family's restaurant's past.

The ovens remain the original ovens when the business opened 53 years ago.

Vintage kids rides and arcade games fill the game room.

"It's home," Graham said.

Anna Graham, Gary Grahams wife, said it's tough saying goodbye to customers.

"I think of families and my kids grew up here too," Anna Graham said. "Lots of families we've seen in here hundreds of times. Lots of fun years."

Gary and Anna are retiring to spend more time with their 10 grandchildren.

"We just decided it's time for us to enjoy, we have 10 grandkids, we are going to spend some time with them and do some traveling," Gary Graham said.

Some of the employees are third-generation. They hope customers will stop in one final time.

Fun House franchise locations in Lees Summit and Blue Springs will remain open.

