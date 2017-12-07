2 men dead following shooting at 24th, Cypress in Kansas City

Two are dead following a shooting at 24th and Cypress Avenue in Kansas City.

Police say the two died at the scene.

Two men were shot and killed in front of the liquor store in the area.

Officers on scene believe it was not a drive-by, nor was it a robbery.

Both victims are believed to be between the ages of 40 and 50 years old.

No one has been arrested yet.

On Friday, the victims were identified as 57-year-old Darryl Singleton and 36-year-old Reginald Jones.

