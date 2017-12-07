Employee: Kansas City business attacked for flying American flag

An employee says her business was under attack by a man because they were flying an American flag.

The crime was caught on camera. It happened off Harlem Road near the downtown airport.

The employee thought a patriotic runner was coming by, so she took out her cell phone for a picture. To her surprise the man actually threw an object over the fence shattering that window.

"I was very very angry," said the employee, who did not want to be identified. "I heard the glass shatter. This is our brand new building. We've only been here since July."

The window is now boarded up and employees say the man also tossed this cone over the fence.

Security cameras also show employees going after the man down the street.

"They knew exactly who he was," she said. "They had some issues. Nothing like this more like a nuisance issue. He likes to call 911 and the CIA stuff like that."

Workers don’t know why they were the target, but police gave them this explanation.

“The police officer came down later after they arrested him and told me we were flying the American flag," she said.

Police told them the suspect was celebrating an unknown holiday.

It will take a couple weeks before the window’s replaced.

The workers at the shop also believe the flag the man was holding was stolen.

