Employee: Kansas City business attacked for flying American flag

A former aide to Republican Rep. Trent Franks has told The AP the congressman repeatedly pressed her to carry his child, at one point offering her $5 million to act as a surrogate mother.More >
A former aide to Republican Rep. Trent Franks has told The AP the congressman repeatedly pressed her to carry his child, at one point offering her $5 million to act as a surrogate mother.More >
Two students were killed in a shooting Thursday at Aztec High School in Aztec, New Mexico, state police said on their verified Twitter account, and the suspected shooter is also dead.More >
Two students were killed in a shooting Thursday at Aztec High School in Aztec, New Mexico, state police said on their verified Twitter account, and the suspected shooter is also dead.More >
The committee will investigate whether Farenthold sexually harassed a former member of his staff and retaliated against her for complaining and allegations of inappropriate statements to other staff members.More >
The committee will investigate whether Farenthold sexually harassed a former member of his staff and retaliated against her for complaining and allegations of inappropriate statements to other staff members.More >
Southern California has already been hit hard by three major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed at nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.More >
Southern California has already been hit hard by three major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed at nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.More >
Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon has been accused of sexual harassment by an assistant for his sports marketing firm, according to a lawsuit filed in California.More >
Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon has been accused of sexual harassment by an assistant for his sports marketing firm, according to a lawsuit filed in California.More >
With Kim Jong Un pushing aggressively to develop missiles that could hit the United States with nuclear warheads, pressure has been mounting on US officials to answer the threat. One effective countermeasure could lie in an obscure military lab in New Mexico.More >
With Kim Jong Un pushing aggressively to develop missiles that could hit the United States with nuclear warheads, pressure has been mounting on US officials to answer the threat. One effective countermeasure could lie in an obscure military lab in New Mexico.More >
The crowds were smaller this year. There were fewer headlines and cameras and big names.More >
The crowds were smaller this year. There were fewer headlines and cameras and big names.More >
A staple in the Raytown community will be closing after 53 years of serving metro families.More >
A staple in the Raytown community will be closing after 53 years of serving metro families.More >
The Gardner Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify and find two women suspected in a series of thefts from a local Gardner business.More >
The Gardner Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify and find two women suspected in a series of thefts from a local Gardner business.More >
On August 21, 26-year-old Nia Payne was hoping to view the solar eclipse in Staten Island, New York.More >
On August 21, 26-year-old Nia Payne was hoping to view the solar eclipse in Staten Island, New York.More >
Two are dead following a shooting at 24th and Cypress Avenue in Kansas City.More >
Two are dead following a shooting at 24th and Cypress Avenue in Kansas City.More >
As a writer and producer on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as well as Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney should have been the first to know about his moving monologue about their son's health issues.More >
As a writer and producer on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as well as Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney should have been the first to know about his moving monologue about their son's health issues.More >
Police in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating the cause of a rollover accident that killed a total of three people.More >
Police in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating the cause of a rollover accident that killed a total of three people.More >
A 41-year-old Leavenworth woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape of a 16-month-old. It's a chance for the victim's family to move forward, but the woman's family says she's not guilty.More >
A 41-year-old Leavenworth woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape of a 16-month-old. It's a chance for the victim's family to move forward, but the woman's family says she's not guilty.More >
An employee says her business was under attack by a man because they were flying an American flag.More >
An employee says her business was under attack by a man because they were flying an American flag.More >
The hundreds of blighted properties in Kansas City have been eyesores, crime magnets and property value crushers for years, but the city is putting a full-court press on the problem.More >
The hundreds of blighted properties in Kansas City have been eyesores, crime magnets and property value crushers for years, but the city is putting a full-court press on the problem.More >
Students at Park Hill South High School have been sent home early after a "mysterious" chemical odor was smelled in an academic hallway.More >
Students at Park Hill South High School have been sent home early after a "mysterious" chemical odor was smelled in an academic hallway.More >