Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing 77-year-old man from Kearney

Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing 77-year-old man from Kearney

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KEARNEY, MO (CNN) -

?The Kearney Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult.

Larry Brown, 77, was last seen Thursday at 11:20 a.m. in Kearney near 92 Highway and Highway 33.

He has dementia and has recently suffered a stroke, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

He was last seen driving a red or silver 2010 Ford F150 crew cab with a camper shell. The license plate is from Missouri and has a tag number of 0FH450.

