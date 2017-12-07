Chiefs place linebacker Dee Ford on injured reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed linebacker Dee Ford on injured reserve.

Ford, in six games this season, had two sacks.

He last played for the Chiefs this season in the club's last win - an Oct. 30 victory against the Denver Broncos.

Since then, he's been out with a back injury.

The club also announced it signed free agent defensive tackle Justin Hamilton. Hamilton last played for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hamilton, 24, has two tackles and a half sack this season in three games played.

