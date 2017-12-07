Man arrested after donation jars for veterans, first responders are swiped from Raymore gas station

Police and the owners of the gas station have confirmed to KCTV5 News that Lucas Reynolds has been arrested and that charges are pending in connection with the theft of the donation jars.

Previous coverage:

Cameras caught a shocking crime where a man dashes off with money meant to help veterans and the family of a first responder.

The donation jars were stolen from The Freedom Stop in Raymore.

One of the jars was there to raise money for American Vets (AMVETS), while the other helped generate donations for the family of a firefighter who died of a heart attack.

"We're privileged to raise money any way we can," said Ray Clifton, partner and owner of the station.

Clifton says they had not counted the money in the jars, but he's giving his customers and the metro a mission.

"I hope we can raise that much again and then some," he said.

The owners say they will press charges if the man is caught.

Customers say they are ready to take things into their own hands to help people they care about.

"If you're watching, whoever did this, we're going to find you," said James Swope. "It makes me feel sick to my stomach a little bit."

