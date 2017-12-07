Kansas City man's eye-popping Christmas decorations stolen

A local man makes it his mission to bring joy to his neighborhood every year with his holiday display.

Instead, after his decorations were stolen, the lights and inflatables were replaced with a sign and a message.

For 21 years, if you came to the intersection at NW 84th Terrace and Robinhood, you would see Chad Tucker's Christmas decorations.

He said he put them up for the children in the area.

"Just the kids," he said. "I enjoy seeing the people come by and honking and waving. The smiles on the kids face, that's mainly it. It's for the kids."

But on Tuesday, Tucker said four of his blowup decorations were missing. So for now, the only decoration in his yard is a sign about the 'Grinch' who ruined the fun.

"I came out Tuesday morning and noticed I had a big gap in the yard and several of my large blow ups were missing," Tucker said. "I decided to go ahead and remove the rest of them in fear that someone would go ahead and take the remaining decorations I had."

Tucker said neighbors have been donating decorations and even helped set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for expenses.

He says he plans to put the remaining decorations back up this weekend.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.