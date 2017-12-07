After Trump's Jerusalem decision, Kansas City artist offering free Palestinian solidarity tattoos

A Kansas City artist is upset about President Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital - and he's showing it through his art.

Mohammad “Mahi Mahi” Shilabya called Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital "unreal."

“A lot of people are upset," he said. "It’s kind of unreal. It’s like waking up into a dream. It’s a nightmare. Nobody thought it would ever happen. It’s kind of a shot to our hearts.”

Shilabya, who works at Midtown Tattoo, is offering free solidarity tattoos for anyone who wants them.

"They're all symbolic of the Palestinian culture," he said.

Shilabya asks all of those interested in the free tattoo to sign a petition online.

He said while he does not support Trump's decision, he also isn't sure if there's a clear answer to the on-going problems in the Middle East.

"I'm not opposed to a two state or a one state solution," he said. "But, the way I look at it is this: If there's going to be a two-state solution, it needs to be fair and it needs to be fair on both sides."

