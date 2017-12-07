Mailbox thief hits several residents in Northland neighborhood

A Northland man has a warning for everyone - thieves could be targeting your mailbox.

Ed Maurin said his Wednesday morning started out just like any other morning - until he noticed his mailbox was open. He quickly noticed he wasn't alone.

"I said it was very strange that it was open," Maurin said. "The mailman never left it open and then I'm looking at mailboxes and lots of them are open. I went clear down to Waukomis and sure enough, probably 80 percent of them were open that way."

Maurin said his security cameras indicated a car driving up around 2:30 a.m. in the morning stopped along each mailbox.

He told police and took to social media to increase awareness about the issue.

"If you see something going on, tell somebody," Maurin said.

