Interim county manager named in Johnson County, KS

Rob Rhodes/KCTV5 Rob Rhodes/KCTV5
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday named Penny Postoak Ferguson as interim county manager. 

She has served as deputy county manager since 2012. 

“I’ve worked with Ms. Postoak Ferguson at the city level as well as in her current position as deputy county manager and I have every confidence that she will be able to bring the continuity and leadership that will maintain our community as a great place to live, work and raise a family,” said Chairman Ed Eilert in a statement. “In addition to her demonstrated talent, she is very well-respected within her profession. I look forward to the important work that must be accomplished and she has my full support.”

Ferguson was named to the position after Johnson County Manager Hannes Zacharias' contract was not renewed last week. 

The vote was upheld on Thursday following a public comment session.

Many spoke out in support of Zacharias. 

She will not be on contract as interim county manager and a contract will not be initiated until a permanent county manager is chosen, Johnson County officials say in a news release. 

