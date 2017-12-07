Mexican national indicted for cocaine trafficking in Kansas City

Rosvel Flores Montantes, 33, a citizen of Mexico, residing in Kansas City, KS, was charged with one count of possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute. (KCTV5)

A Mexican national has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing more than two kilograms of cocaine thrown from his vehicle while fleeing from police officers, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri Tom Larson announced Thursday.

Rosvel Flores Montantes, 33, a citizen of Mexico, residing in Kansas City, KS, was charged with one count of possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute, in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, MO, on Wednesday. The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint filed against Flores on Nov. 15.

According to an affidavit, the investigation began with a confidential source who was in contact with a broker in Mexico to engage in a cocaine transaction. Investigators were informed that a transaction would take place in the parking lot of the Super 8 motel in Riverside, MO.

Flores arrived at the parking lot driving a Ford F-250 and approached a Nissan sedan. Flores got out of his truck, engaged in conversation with the occupant of the other vehicle, then got into the passenger side of the Nissan. Flores got out of the Nissan and retrieved something from the truck, then returned to the passenger seat of the Nissan. Flores got out of the Nissan again, this time carrying a pastel-colored bag, got back into the truck and began to leave the parking lot.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop, the affidavit says, because the license plates on the truck belonged to another vehicle. However, upon observing the lights and sirens of the police vehicles, Flores began to run from law enforcement officers by speeding and failing to stop for traffic signals.

The F-250 truck began traveling at high speeds onto I-635 North, ignoring the emergency lights and sirens of multiple law enforcement marked and unmarked units.

The truck performed several evasive maneuvers for approximately seven to 10 minutes in an attempt to escape from law enforcement. It finally came to an abrupt stop going north on US 69 Highway just past Merriam Lane in Merriam, KS. Flores and a passenger got out of the truck and attempted to flee from law enforcement officers on foot. They were both arrested.

Investigators found the pastel bag, which had been discarded during the pursuit, by retracing the path of the fleeing vehicle. According to the affidavit, the bag contained four brick-size amounts of cocaine wrapped in dark-colored wrapping, which weighed a total of 2,355 grams.

