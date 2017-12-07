Missouri man pleads guilty in jail bribery, smuggling scheme

The U.S. attorney's office says 36-year-old Marion Lorenzo Byers, of Kansas City, admitted Wednesday to a corruption-related charge. (KCTV5)

A man has pleaded guilty in a bribery and smuggling scheme at the county jail in Kansas City, Missouri.

The U.S. attorney's office says 36-year-old Marion Lorenzo Byers, of Kansas City, admitted Wednesday to a corruption-related charge. The indictment says that at one time Byers helped a corrections officer at the Jackson County Detention Center smuggle a cell phone, charger and 15 anti-anxiety medications to an inmate for $300.

Byers had been on probation in an unrelated case. The release says prosecutors will seek to have whatever sentence is imposed in the federal contraband case run consecutively to whatever probation revocation sentence may be imposed in state court.

Several others also were charged after a June raid of the jail by roughly 200 law enforcers, including the FBI.

