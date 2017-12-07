Man in serious condition after hit by van in Independence

Police say the man walked into the street after backing up a blue van and becoming pinned between a building and a light pole. (KCTV5)

A man was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning after walking into the street and being hit by a van while walking in the street.

It happened before 4 a.m. on eastbound 23rd Street near Forest Avenue.

Police say the man walked into the street after backing up a blue van and becoming pinned between a building and a light pole.

After he walked out into the street, the man was hit by a white van. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police do not know why the man walked into the street.

Officers say the driver of the white van was not hurt.

The owner of the building says it houses My Baby & Kids Closet, a non-profit organization that works to stop bullying. The organization sells gently-used and discounted children's clothing but is now considered unstable and will be closed.

“We’ve been here for about two years, going on a third year, and right now we’re at a halt due to this so I don’t really know what’s next,” owner Kemba Lee said.

City officials have condemned Lee’s store to be a dangerous building. She says this is one of the busiest times of the year for the organization and says the children are the ones who will suffer.

“We have a clientele base that comes in, and our regulars, so, just to throw them off will kind of be crazy because they’re so used to coming here,” Lee said.

Owners say they hope to re-open the store either there or somewhere else but they will need a lot of help to do so.

Police closed eastbound 23rd Street for over an hour during their investigation. It has reopened.

