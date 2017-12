Southeast Missouri State holds of UMKC 91-87

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Daniel Simmons scored 18 points, Ray Kowalski added 16 - both career-highs - and Southeast Missouri State held off Missouri, Kansas City 91-87 on Wednesday night.

Kowalski made two free throws with 2:29 left to extend SEMO's lead to 83-72. But UMKC went a 9-0 run - with 3-pointers by Brandon McKissic and Isaiah Ross.

Denzel Mahoney ended the run with a 3-pointer and SEMO made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 25 seconds to seal it.

Mahoney finished with 17 points for SEMO (5-4). Justin Carpenter had 14 points and 11 boards, and Jonathan Dalton had 10 assists.

Simmons made 8 of 10 free throws as SEMO was 23 of 30 (77 percent) compared to UMKC's 14 attempts.

Broderick Robinson had 24 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for UMKC (3-7). He made five of the Kangaroos 15 3-pointers on 34 overall attempts.

